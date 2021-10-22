Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

COVTY opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

