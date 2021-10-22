Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.67

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 22324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after purchasing an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.