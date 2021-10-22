County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $211.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

