Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.64. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.