Contrasting Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Repay has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.69, suggesting that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and Patient Portal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 12.94 -$105.60 million $0.39 56.77 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

