ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 1,443,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,863,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Specifically, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,308,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,265. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. UBS Group AG increased its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

