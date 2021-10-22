Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.