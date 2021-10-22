Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.