Connacht Asset Management LP Sells 18,065 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Connacht Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 933,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 441,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 253,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

