Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 95,121 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,196,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,540. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.