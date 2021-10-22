Connacht Asset Management LP Lowers Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Connacht Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,333 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 11,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,019. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

