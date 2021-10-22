Connacht Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Connacht Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 92.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 189,392 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 0.8% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $89.62. 57,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,679. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

