Connacht Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 6,088 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,647. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,611,078 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

