Comparing Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 72.97%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Vedanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79% Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.46 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.42 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Vedanta beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

