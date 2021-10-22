Comparing Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) & Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sigilon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sigilon Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 463.04%. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 588.47%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($11.33) -0.81 Sigilon Therapeutics $13.37 million 13.93 -$8.66 million ($0.27) -21.52

Silverback Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverback Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers. The company also focuses on developing SBT6290, a product candidate that is in preclinical stage, which is a TLR8 linker-payload conjugated to a monoclonal antibody that targets Nectin4, which is expressed in bladder, triple negative breast, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancers. In addition, it engages in developing SBT8230, a TLR8 linker-payload conjugated to an ASGR1 monoclonal antibody that is under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and agents that localize therapies to modulate pathways in additional oncology and fibrosis indications using TLR8 and other linker-payloads. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

