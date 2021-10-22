Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

