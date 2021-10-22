Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

