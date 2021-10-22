Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 704 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 148.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.