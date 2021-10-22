Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

