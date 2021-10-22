Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $315,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

