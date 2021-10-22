Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

