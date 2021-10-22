Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

