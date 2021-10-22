Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

