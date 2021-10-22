Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 64 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.82.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

