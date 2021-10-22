Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,151,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $202.14 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

