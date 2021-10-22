Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

Comerica stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

