ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $75.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,238,739,536 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

