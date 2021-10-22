Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

CBAN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,554. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.