Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.
CBAN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,554. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
