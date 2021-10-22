Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 87,649 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $300.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.42.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

