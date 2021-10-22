Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 87,649 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $300.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.42.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
