Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

