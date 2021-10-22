CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

