CNO Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 529,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

