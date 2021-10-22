Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:YOU opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,401,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

