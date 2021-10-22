City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

CHCO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590. City has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in City stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

