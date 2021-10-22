Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $26.43. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 10,016 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.