Citigroup Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE BK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

