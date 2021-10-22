Citigroup Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $112.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $98.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

