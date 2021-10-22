Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.