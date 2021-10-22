Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,084 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.13 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

