Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

USMC stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.