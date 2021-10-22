Citigroup Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

