Citigroup Inc. Buys 330 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,761 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

