Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,047,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

