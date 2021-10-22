Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $284.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.