Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,477 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

