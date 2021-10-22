Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

