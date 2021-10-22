CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

