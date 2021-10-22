CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,084 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

