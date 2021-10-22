CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $37.73 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

