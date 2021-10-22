CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,775 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $86,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,637,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

WCN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. 8,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

